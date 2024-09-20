Passenger traveling on fake documents held at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested a passenger traveling on fake documents at Karachi International Airport on Thursday. As per details, accused identified as Muhammad Kashif Jalil arrived at Karachi Airport through private airline flight No G9-548. The FIA during immigration process found the documents of the passenger to be suspected after which his passport and the documents were passed through the forensic process of the second line office. The Iraqi visa of the passport lacked the necessary security and other provisions. According to authorities, the accused acquired the fake documents from a travel agent identified as Saqib hailing from Attock by paying him $500. The culprit was held and shifted to the Anti Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further investigations.