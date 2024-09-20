The Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1793 struck Philadelphia, then the capital of the United States, with devastating force. Transmitted by mosquitoes, the disease spread rapidly, causing panic and chaos. Thousands fell ill, and the city’s population dwindled as people fled in fear. Medical understanding at the time was limited, leading to ineffective treatments and a high mortality rate. The epidemic took a heavy toll on society, disrupting commerce, governance, and daily life. Despite the efforts of healthcare workers and volunteers, the epidemic persisted for months, leaving a profound mark on Philadelphia and shaping public health practices for years to come.