Polio eradication campaign in 85 high-risk union councils of Karachi launched: CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’ in his meeting with Rotary Foundation Chairman Mark Maloney emphasised the provincial government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating polio.

“Despite our hectic efforts Sindh continues to detect polio cases due to frequent cross-border travel from neighbouring countries. “We are confident that our initiatives will yield positive results,” the CM said and added that his government had initiated vaccinations for all malnourished children to strengthen their immunity.

Murad Shah thanked the Rotary Foundation for their support in Pakistan against polio. At this, Maloney said that the Rotary has established 23 permanent immunisation centres across Pakistan and is providing support in high-risk union councils (UCs) within Sindh.

The Rotary Foundation is facilitating social mobilization and fostering confidence-building among families who have previously refused vaccinations in high-risk areas,” said Maloney. Chief Minister Shah said that a recent special campaign in 85 high-risk union councils of Karachi has been initiated where a fractional injectable polio vaccine (IPV) was successfully administered with the full mobilisation of government officials. He lauded the active participation of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners in converting refusal cases and supporting polio teams in their outreach.

Shah also lauded the role of over 5,000 police personnel who ensured a secure environment for frontline workers during the campaign.

The CM reaffirmed his government’s commitment to making both Sindh and Pakistan polio-free. “The Chief Secretary, divisional commissioners, and more than 3,000 members from the revenue department, administration, and elected representatives for their dedicated field work also actively participated in making the polio campaign successful.

Murad Shah said that with coordinated efforts, the health department successfully vaccinated children of over 5,000 previously resistant families, ensuring that no child was left behind in our fight against polio.

The meeting was attended by (from Rotary) Trustee Aziz Memon, Director Faiz Kidwai, Eric Schmeling, Rizwan Aadhia, and others. The CM was assisted by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch and others.