PPP Doesn’t Just Talk about Change— Makes It Happen

Under the dynamic leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has embarked on a transformative journey across Sindh’s most crucial sectors, honoring the legacy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Bilawal’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive Sindh transcends mere rhetoric; it is firmly grounded in action. The strides made over the past decade stand as a testament to his leadership.

Where others rely on empty slogans and flashy advertisements, the PPP’s work speaks volumes. Bilawal embodies the essence of genuine governance, reminding us that actions speak louder than words. While other political factions may generate noise on social media, the PPP has quietly reshaped Sindh’s landscape, effecting meaningful change where it matters most.

Under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, the PPP has achieved remarkable progress in Sindh’s healthcare sector. The province now boasts some of the country’s most advanced medical institutions, including the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH). These institutions, offering world-class treatment at no cost, serve as beacons of hope for millions. NICVD, renowned as the world’s largest free heart hospital, sets new benchmarks in cardiac care, treating over 2.3 million patients annually through its expansive network. This achievement underscores Sindh’s leadership in healthcare and reflects the PPP’s commitment to accessible medical care for all. Bilawal emphasizes this commitment, stating, “Actions speak louder than words. We don’t just talk about change—we make it happen.” The JPMC’s use of ‘CyberKnife technology’ for cancer treatment, otherwise costly abroad, exemplifies this dedication.

Education has always been a cornerstone of the PPP’s agenda, with a deep-rooted commitment to empowering women. The election of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as Pakistan’s—and the Islamic world’s—first female prime minister marked a historic step toward gender equality. Today, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continues this legacy, ensuring that women remain central to the PPP’s initiatives. Bilawal’s vision for education, particularly for women, is evident in institutions like the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University and progressive initiatives such as the Sindh Education Reform Program. These efforts not only enhance educational infrastructure but also extend access to underserved populations, especially in rural areas. Bilawal’s emphasis on women’s education and empowerment is clear: “Women and youth are at the heart of our strategy for a prosperous Sindh. Their empowerment is our priority.” Programs offering stipends and vocational training aim to foster financial independence and gender equality, crucial for Sindh’s socioeconomic development.

In addition to educational programs, one of the most impactful measures taken by the Sindh government is the allotment of homes in women’s names, a bold step toward female empowerment. By providing property ownership to women, particularly in low-income families, the PPP has sought to secure their economic futures, granting them stability and a stronger social standing. This initiative not only addresses gender inequality but also helps families by creating a lasting asset for future generations.

In recent years, Sindh faced one of its greatest natural disasters in history with the devastating floods of 2022. These catastrophic floods, triggered by record-breaking monsoon rains, submerged nearly one-third of Pakistan, with Sindh being one of the hardest-hit provinces. Over 33 million people were affected nationwide, and in Sindh alone, hundreds of villages were washed away, displacing millions. Infrastructure damage ran into billions of dollars, with homes, schools, hospitals, and roads destroyed in the wake of the disaster. Yet, in the face of this unprecedented tragedy, the Sindh government, under Bilawal’s guidance, initiated extensive rehabilitation programs to assist flood victims. Temporary shelters, food, and medical aid were provided on a massive scale, and long-term rehabilitation efforts have included rebuilding homes and restoring livelihoods. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made it clear that the government’s priority was not just the immediate relief but sustainable recovery, stating, “Our efforts will not stop until every displaced family has a roof over their heads, and we will ensure that this recovery is just and equitable.”

Environmental sustainability has also been a major focus of Bilawal’s leadership. He has recognized the urgent need to address environmental concerns, particularly in the wake of climate change exacerbating natural disasters like the 2022 floods. Under his stewardship, Sindh has pioneered afforestation efforts, planting millions of mangroves along the coastlines to combat deforestation and climate change. These initiatives align with global conservation standards, aiming to preserve biodiversity and boost local economic well-being. Bilawal’s commitment to clean energy further reflects the PPP’s strategic vision of reducing fossil fuel dependence and mitigating climate change. As he asserts, “Our investment in clean energy and environmental conservation ensures a sustainable future for Sindh. We are committed to fighting climate change while boosting our economy.”

The PPP has placed significant emphasis on modernizing transportation and urban infrastructure, recognizing their crucial role in economic growth. In cities such as Karachi and Sukkur, major urban beautification and drainage projects have been launched, alongside enhancements to public transportation systems like the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). During the inauguration, Bilawal stated, “The Green Line BRT is not just a transit project but a step towards transforming our cities into modern, efficient, and livable spaces.” These efforts are essential in modernizing the province’s infrastructure, alleviating traffic congestion, and improving quality of life.

In the energy sector, the PPP has pursued a balanced strategy, integrating conventional and renewable energy projects. The Thar Coal Project is a cornerstone of Sindh’s energy framework, enhancing regional energy security. Concurrently, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has promoted renewable energy solutions, focusing on wind and solar projects along Sindh’s coast. Bilawal highlights this commitment: “The whole country believes in providing solar energy to the people. The Benazir Income Support Programme is among our priorities. Solar panels have first been distributed among the people of Karachi and Larkana. We are committed to providing facilities to the poorest segments and will also try to support working-class individuals. In the next phase, we will offer subsidies to the middle class as part of the energy transition.” This commitment is evidenced by the distribution of free solar panels, reflecting a broader strategy to lower energy costs and promote clean energy among low-income households.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership is marked by a profound dedication to inclusive development across Sindh. He challenges critics of the Sindh government’s efficacy, asserting, “You may have heard criticisms suggesting that the Sindh government does nothing or that we do not undertake mega projects. But actions speak louder than words.” This focus on tangible outcomes has driven significant advancements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure. A key aspect of this progress is the effective use of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), which blend public oversight with private sector efficiency to achieve impactful results. Bilawal emphasizes the importance of these collaborations, stating, “Public-Private Partnerships are pivotal in our strategy for development. They leverage private sector expertise and resources, allowing us to achieve more ambitious goals and deliver better services to our people.”

The recent resounding victory of the PPP in the by-election in Rahim Yar Khan is a powerful affirmation of the nation’s faith in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership on the national stage. His unwavering commitment to public service and his far-reaching vision for a stronger, healthier, and more unified Pakistan have struck a deep chord across the country. Bilawal’s leadership transcends immediate concerns, offering a pathway to a sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking future. Under his stewardship, new standards of governance and public service are being set—not just as political ambitions but as tangible realities for all. As the people of Pakistan begin to look beyond the fiery exchanges of partisan politics, a renewed hope emerges—one that recognizes Bilawal as the only leader poised to fulfill Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan, where dignity, integrity, and opportunity become the cornerstone of every citizen’s life.

Umar Rehman Malik

The writer is son of Late Senator A. Rehman Malik and Head of PPP Digital Media Islamabad. He is a graduate of Actuarial Science and has served as Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Finance, Government of Sindh. He tweets as @UmarRehmanMalik