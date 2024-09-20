Friday, September 20, 2024
Promoting Pak-Swiss trade relations a priority: Envoy

| George Steiner encourages further expansion of bilateral trade and investment

Promoting Pak-Swiss trade relations a priority: Envoy
Imran Ali Kundi
September 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan George Steiner has emphasised that promoting trade relations between Pakistan and Switzerland is a priority.

He highlighted vast opportunities for cooperation in sectors like tourism, medicine, and agriculture. Speaking at the launch of Swiss homeopathic company’s medicines in Pakistan, Steiner praised the successful partnership between Pakistani and Swiss companies. He expressed hope for increased collaboration and investment from Swiss companies, leveraging Pakistan’s 25 million population and diverse industries.

Pakistan and Switzerland have close trade ties, with Switzerland being Pakistan’s third-largest direct investor. Steiner encouraged further expansion of bilateral trade and investment.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan bakhtawari welcomed Swiss investment, calling Pakistan an attractive destination for global investors. He urged Swiss companies to explore Pakistan’s potential and establish manufacturing plants to promote local industry and employment. President Homeopathic Pharmaceutical and Chemists Association Aman ullah bismil praised Swiss homeopathic medicines for meeting international standards and suggested inviting German and French companies to Pakistan. United Business Group Secretary-General Zafar Bakhtawari appreciated the Swiss ambassador’s presence at ceremony, emphasizing economic diplomacy as Pakistan’s need. He urged Pakistani missions to proactively promote local products globally.

Imran Ali Kundi

