Provincial elections pave way for PFF’s next leadership phase

LAHORE - The first phase of provincial elections for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was successfully conducted on Thursday, under the supervision of the federation’s Election Commission here at a local hotel. In this crucial phase, 22 district presidents from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21 from Sindh, and four from Azad Jammu and Kashmir cast their votes. Candidates from Islamabad were also present, furthering the momentum towards reshaping the future of football governance in Pakistan.

Elections for Punjab, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan are scheduled for today (Friday), marking another milestone in the process. The Election Commission has committed to announcing the results within two days, after which candidates will have a five-day window to raise any objections to the outcomes.

Candidates shared their thoughts on the election process. Syed Zahir Ali Shah, who won the KPK presidential seat, expressed his gratitude. “I congratulate the entire football community and commend the PFF Normalisation Committee for conducting transparent elections. I am honoured by this victory and grateful to my team for their unwavering support.”In a display of sportsmanship, his opponent Muhammad Nouman gracefully accepted the result. “Our vision for Pakistan football is clear, and we remain hopeful of achieving it.”

Muhammad Azam, the newly elected president from Sindh, reflected on the challenges he faced. “Despite considerable pressure from the Sindh government, I stood firm and am proud to have secured this victory. These elections are among the most transparent in the history of Pakistan football. Football communities from every corner of Sindh participated, making this a collective success - one shared with the PFF Normalisation Committee for its commendable efforts.”