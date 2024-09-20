Repair work launched to restore Karachi’s rain-damaged road network: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI - Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said the repair work has been launched to restore the road network in Karachi that was damaged in the recent monsoon rains.

The Local Government Minister stated this on Thursday while talking to media persons here at the Sindh Assembly building.

Ghani informed media persons that the Sindh government would pay Rs1.5 billion for the repair and restoration of over 100 roads in the city under the control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He said the Sindh government was likely to release another grant of around Rs two billion for the repair of the damaged roads under the administrative control of different towns in the city. He said the reports were likely to be received from 25 towns in Karachi by the coming Monday containing details of the roads damaged due to rains in their respective jurisdictions.

The Local Government Minister maintained that the Sindh government was under an obligation to restore the road network in Karachi irrespective of the finances required for the purpose. He said that a meeting held the previous day with the Sindh Chief Minister in the chair had also decided that drainage systems would also be rebuilt along with restoration of the damaged road network. He informed media persons that certain contractors had been blacklisted in the past for showing bad performance. Similarly, action was also underway against certain erring engineers of the government, Ghani added.

He disclosed on the occasion that bricks, rocks, and gunny bags were often retrieved during the de-silting of the drainage lines in the city. He said that these things were deliberately inserted into the sewerage lines to choke the drainage system causing immediate overflow of the wastewater.

He said the overflow of the wastewater on roads damaged the civic infrastructure and caused serious problems for the residents of the affected areas. He said the damaged road infrastructure and drainage lines were repaired at a massive expense. He said the taxpayers’ money was repeatedly spent to repair and restore damaged road network and sewerage systems in the city. Ghani suggested that the adoption of a serious strategy was required to save this public money.

To a question, he said it was utterly wrong to assume that the Sindh government wouldn’t release funds to the towns in Karachi or carry out development works in their jurisdictions, whose elected leadership didn’t belong to the Pakistan Peoples Party. He assured media persons that the PPP’s Sindh government would indiscriminately work to restore the damaged road network in all parts of Hyderabad and Karachi.

Ghani also assured the journalists that there would be no compromise on the quality standards while carrying out repair works to restore damaged roads in the city.