Friday, September 20, 2024
Rupee gains 13 paisas

September 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.04. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.20 and Rs 280.70 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 36 paisa to close at Rs 309.83 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.95, whereas an increase of Rs 1.22 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs368.19 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 366.97.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.66 and Rs74.05 respectively.

