Russia claims to have taken another settlement amid offensive in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia claimed on Thursday that it had taken control of another settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow continues to claim advances amid its offensive on multiple fronts.

A Russian Defense Ministry statement said its forces captured the village of Heorhiivka, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the city of Pokrovsk, a major front in Moscow’s ongoing offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has frequently reported gains in recent months as it continues its offensive in Donetsk, with the area around Pokrovsk seeing heightened activity.

The city serves as a key logistics hub for Ukraine’s army in the Donetsk region, which borders Russia.

Donetsk saw Russian-backed separatist efforts from 2014 to 2022, before the current war began.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia’s claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the war, which Russia launched over 2 1/2 years ago.