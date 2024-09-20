SCCI demands resumption of PIA flights from Peshawar

Peshawar - The president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, expressed concern over the suspension of PIA flight operations from Peshawar to Karachi and demanded its immediate resumption.

In a statement issued Thursday, Ishaq noted that PIA had been operating only one flight per week between Peshawar and Karachi, a service essential for the business community and residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that the suspension has caused significant difficulties and financial losses.

Ishaq urged the government and PIA management to reinstate the flight service to address the concerns of the business community and the public.

‘KP govt committed to facilitating industrialists’

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, reaffirmed the government’s efforts to provide maximum support and facilities to industrialists during a meeting with presidents of Small Industrial Estates at his office on Thursday. Delegates from various industrial estates, including Haji Iftikhar Ahmad (Abbottabad), Waheed Arif (Peshawar), and others, presented their demands and concerns. Tordher assured them of the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for industrialization and addressing their challenges.

He emphasized efforts to provide cheaper electricity and initiate credit schemes to support the province’s industries, assuring the delegation that their issues would be thoroughly reviewed.