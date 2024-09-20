Seeking Multilateralism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this September is a significant step for Pakistan’s global representation. His choice to personally attend, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, indicates that the government intends to lead discussions proactively. Given the current state of global affairs, this proactive stance is indeed necessary.

The ongoing Palestine genocide, alongside other enduring global disputes, demands Pakistan’s active engagement. The Prime Minister’s reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism, as stated by the Foreign Office, is crucial in today’s highly polarised world, where the West often seeks to divide nations into pro- and anti-West factions. Cooperation, even in the realm of basic economic matters, is frequently discouraged across these ideological divides.

Pakistan must continue to champion multilateralism. With long-standing relationships in the West and a significant diaspora in Europe and the US, it cannot afford to sever ties by aligning with any single bloc. At the same time, it cannot disengage from China, Russia, or neighbouring countries like Iran, which offer strategic benefits.

Pakistan, like any other nation, should not be forced into making divisive choices. The Prime Minister’s leadership on this issue is vital, and there is hope that he will present a strong case for multilateralism and peace at the General Assembly. Additionally, it is expected that he will highlight the pressing issue of climate change, particularly its impact on vulnerable countries like Pakistan, and urge the global community to take equitable action. Furthermore, he should raise awareness about Kashmir and other oppressed peoples, such as the Palestinians, whose struggles deserve the world’s attention.