Friday, September 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Seeking Multilateralism

September 20, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this September is a significant step for Pakistan’s global representation. His choice to personally attend, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, indicates that the government intends to lead discussions proactively. Given the current state of global affairs, this proactive stance is indeed necessary.

The ongoing Palestine genocide, alongside other enduring global disputes, demands Pakistan’s active engagement. The Prime Minister’s reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism, as stated by the Foreign Office, is crucial in today’s highly polarised world, where the West often seeks to divide nations into pro- and anti-West factions. Cooperation, even in the realm of basic economic matters, is frequently discouraged across these ideological divides.

Hezbollah vows to turn Israel’s actions into ‘hell’ after suffering ‘severe blow’ in Lebanon explosions

Pakistan must continue to champion multilateralism. With long-standing relationships in the West and a significant diaspora in Europe and the US, it cannot afford to sever ties by aligning with any single bloc. At the same time, it cannot disengage from China, Russia, or neighbouring countries like Iran, which offer strategic benefits.

Pakistan, like any other nation, should not be forced into making divisive choices. The Prime Minister’s leadership on this issue is vital, and there is hope that he will present a strong case for multilateralism and peace at the General Assembly. Additionally, it is expected that he will highlight the pressing issue of climate change, particularly its impact on vulnerable countries like Pakistan, and urge the global community to take equitable action. Furthermore, he should raise awareness about Kashmir and other oppressed peoples, such as the Palestinians, whose struggles deserve the world’s attention.

Israel launches intensive airstrikes against southern Lebanon amid escalating tensions

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024