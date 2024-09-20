Senate committee concerned over unavailability of data on solar energy’s contribution

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination on Thursday expressed concern over unavailability of comprehensive data on solar energy’s contribution to the energy grid. The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri, discussed the renewable energy initiatives and national climate change challenges at length. Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination mentioned that Pakistan is the third-largest importer of solar energy, yet the ministry lacks comprehensive data on solar energy’s contribution to the energy grid. She underscored the importance of obtaining accurate data to present at COP. Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri addressed the Ministry’s provision of insufficient details in its briefing, pointing out that even basic information, such as the names of relevant sites, is missing. During the session, Power Division officials provided an update on renewable energy projects, noting that 5,000 MW of renewable energy is currently under-construction, with plans to add 15,000 to 19,000 MW of hydropower to the grid. Senator Marri stressed that this information should be readily available to the Ministry of Climate Change and directed that it be presented at COP. She also called for the Secretary of the Power Division to participate in future meetings. Senator Manzoor Ahmed raised concerns about the devastation caused by climate change in Balochistan, questioning whether the ministry has any relief programs for the affected population. He highlighted the destruction of homes, displacement of residents, and the collapse of the agricultural system. He further requested detailed information on the ministry’s collaborations with NGOs and other agencies in the region and inquired about the progress and strategy for the Green Balochistan initiative. The committee was informed that 39 agreements have been signed, and work with various NGOs is ongoing. Romina Khurshid Alam (PM Coordinator on Climate Change) while providing a follow-up on recommendations from the previous meeting, reiterated the need to prevent settlements in flood-prone areas. She noted that the damage was minimized this year due to early warnings. Senator Manzoor Ahmed sought data on melting glaciers, to which officials responded that glaciers in Pakistan remain stable, while those in India are melting.

In response to the decision regarding the Establishment Division’s plan to create a dedicated occupational group for Climate Change within the civil service, the Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC) proposed hiring candidates initially on a contract basis, followed by recruitment from a fresh talent pool. The Establishment Division affirmed that the ministry’s proposed scale and policy would be taken into consideration.

The meeting was attended by Senator Manzoor Ahmad, Senator Naseema Ehsan, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardhy Taimur, PM Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam, Secretary of Ministry of Climate Change and Climate Environmental Coordination, Additional Secretary for Ministry of Climate Change and Climate Environmental Coordination, Chairman of CDA, and other senior officials from CDA, Power Division, Establishment Division and other concerned departments.