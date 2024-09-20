Friday, September 20, 2024
Shahzaib Rind Wins Karate Combat KC-49 Championship

12:02 PM | September 20, 2024
Pakistan's Shahzaib Rind secured victory at the Karate Combat KC-49 Championship, defeating Brazilian fighter Luiz Victor Rocha in Singapore. The 26-year-old fighter remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Celebrating his win, Rind shared his joy on Instagram, stating, "Dream Came True," alongside a picture of himself with the championship belt. He expressed gratitude to his coach, acknowledging his support both physically and emotionally.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Rabia Shafiq, also extended her congratulations on X, praising Rind for making the nation proud and urging Pakistanis to support him.

Rind, an accomplished MMA fighter, had previously triumphed in the Karate Combat league in the United States. A six-time national champion, he remains determined to achieve even greater heights, aspiring to become a world champion.

