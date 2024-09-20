SHO, ASI booked over misuse of powers in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Two police officers including a station house officer (SHO) and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were booked over the misuse of powers on Thursday. According to police sources, a complaint namely Sumaira submitted an application with the court of additional district and sessions judge in which she alleged that SHO Shahjamal police station Aftab Shabir and ASI Riaz Ahmed Laghari illegally arrested her brother Muhammad Shahbaz on August 31. She informed the additional district and sessions judge through the application that her brother had never been nominated in any case and also had no criminal record but the police officers have illegally detained him and also torturing him. On directives of the court, the bailiff recovered the illegally arrested Muhammad Shahbaz from the police custody and the police failed to provide any proof of his detention and also criminal case against him. Taking action on the directives of the court, the police registered a case against the police officers; however, the officers have not been arrested so far.

Muzaffargarh commissioner orders inquiry into woman’s death incident at BISP centre

Commissioner Nasir Mahmud sought a report from the deputy commissioner over a woman’s death at the BISP Khan Garh centre on Wednesday. He also directed DC Mian Usman Ali to hold an inquiry and fix the responsible of the incident. On Wednesday, 50-year-old Khadija Bibi died due to suffocation during the funds disbursement at the centre. On Thursday, the deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner visited the house of the deceased and offered condolence, and assured of conducting impartial inquiry to fix the elements involved in the negligence. According to a spokesperson for the district administration, all the BISP centres are directed to close down until further order. The spokesperson said all franchisers had been directed to make sure arrangements of cool water, shades and other facilities. The spokesperson said the deceased was not a beneficiary of the BISP programme and she was a heart patient.