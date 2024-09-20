Friday, September 20, 2024
Sindh govt announces online bidding for premium number plates

Sindh govt announces online bidding for premium number plates
Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Sindh Excise Department on Thursday announced the launch of an online bidding process for premium number plates in platinum, gold, and silver categories.

The press statement by the department said that the funds “raised will go towards building houses for flood victims in Sindh”, adding that the special portal will help “facilitate the bidding process”.

In July, the first auction of premium number plates by the department was held, which included bidding for 40 number plates, earning the provincial government a total of Rs675.4 million.

According to the statement issued today, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced a “major fundraising event” planned for October 12 in Karachi. The statement said that Memon also “emphasised the need for strict action against officers who neglect their duties in the fight against drugs”, highlighting the need for more resources from the anti-narcotics police to be “mobilised for a coordinated campaign against drug trafficking networks in the province”.

Our Staff Reporter

