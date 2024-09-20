Friday, September 20, 2024
Teen girl badly tortured in Mamu Kanjan street fight

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Faisalabad   -   Several influential individuals, including women, allegedly tortured a 16-year-old girl and cut off her hair in a village within the Mamu Kanjan police jurisdiction of tehsil Tandlianwala on Thursday.

The police have registered a case against seven suspects, two of whom have been apprehended. The accused include Khalid, son of Sultan; Anwar Bibi, wife of Younas; Zakia Bibi, wife of Ali Sher; Nusrat Bibi, wife of Umar Hayat; Mazhar, son of Rehman Ali; Sultan, son of Zulfiqar; and one unidentified man. Khalid and Sultan were among the first to be arrested.

According to a police spokesperson, the group, all residents of Chak No 558-GB in tehsil Tandlianwala, forcibly entered the home of Riaz, son of Ghulam Fareed, while he was away and subjected his daughter to brutal treatment.

