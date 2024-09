FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a three-member dacoit gang here on Thursday. According to the police, a team of Mureedwala police station raided and held three robbers who were identified as Nadeem, Waqas and Imran. The police recovered Rs900,000, three pistols and several rounds. The accused were wanted to the police in several dacoity incidents. A case has been registered against the accused.