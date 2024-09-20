Three die as speeding truck hits motorcycle in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Three people were killed in truck-motorcycle collision here at Jouharabad-Khushab Road near Chaso Phatak here on Thursday. Khushab Police said that Ehtasham (34), Tahir (39) and Naveed (43) residents of Shumaar village were going towards city when the two wheeler collided with a speeding truck, which resulted into their spot death. Upon getting information, Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital, while further investigation was underway.

200 criminals so far arrested in Sept

Sargodha Police arrested 200 alleged criminals so far and recovered weapons, narcotics from their possession during the ongoing month. A police spokesperson said that the teams conducted 99 crackdowns and arrested 29 suspect criminals in gang-rape cases, while 28 blind murder cases were traced with the help of technology. The police recovered valuables worth Rs199 million from the accused. During crackdown against drug-peddlers, the police teams recovered 89-kg charas, 5-kg opium, 5-kg heroin, 2-kg ice and 870 litres liquor. Sargodha Police during crackdowns against illegal weapon holders recovered 34 kalashnikov, 59 rifles, 84 revolvers, 399 pistols, two carbine and 2,200 ammunition, besides arresting 58 power pilferers on written complaints of FESCO.

Illegal fish hunters arrested, fined

In line with special directives of Director General (DG) Punjab Wild life Malik Mudasir Riaz, Deputy Director wild life Sargodha Madam Arooj Zaheer launched a massive crackdown against illegal hunters of fish here on Thursday. According to a spokesperson, Deputy Director alongwith Inspector Syed Sajid Abbas, Incharge District Raid Squad Ali Raza and Inspector Shahid Ahmed conducted a raid at the River Jehlum Murad Wala area and arrested two illegal fish hunters, besides imposing a fine of Rs50,000 on them. Later, the team also arrested seven illegal hunters of rare birds from the same site and started legal action against them.