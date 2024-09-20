Ton-up Babar and bowlers propel Stallions to dominant win over Dolphins

LAHORE - Babar Azam scored his 30th List-A century, becoming the first Pakistani batter to achieve this remarkable milestone, as Allied Bank Stallions thrashed Engro Dolphins by a staggering 174 runs at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Thursday.

For the second consecutive match, the Dolphins struggled with their batting, failing to chase a target, following their earlier score of 192 all out. This time, they were dismissed for just 97 runs in pursuit of the 272-run target. With this victory, the Stallions secured their spot in the playoff stage, joining UMT Markhors and Lake City Panthers, while the Dolphins faced their third consecutive defeat. The Dolphins and Lions are now battling for the fourth playoff position and will clash on September 22.

Babar’s unbeaten 104 off 100 balls featured seven fours and three sixes, including a boundary on the penultimate ball of the innings that marked his historic century. Yasir Khan contributed a solid 46 runs from 58 balls, while Shan Masood and Tayyab Tahir chipped in with 34 and 33 runs, respectively.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Stallions got off to a strong start with a 76-run opening partnership between Shan Masood and Yasir Khan. The pair fell in quick succession, but Babar and Tayyab steadied the innings with a 57-run third-wicket partnership. Hussain Talat added 23 runs off 25 balls, supporting Babar with a crucial 46-run fifth-wicket partnership.The Stallions’ innings concluded at 271-7 in 50 overs, with all six Dolphins bowlers sharing the wickets evenly.

In reply, Jahandad Khan’s explosive bowling spell dismantled the Dolphins’ batting lineup, leaving them reeling at 40-3. Jahandad claimed 3 wickets for just 18 runs, while Mehran Mumtaz also took 3 wickets for 14 runs. Abrar Ahmed contributed with 2 wickets, dismissing the top scorers Sahibzada Farhan (32 runs) and Asif Ali (21 runs). Haris Rauf chipped in with 2 wickets as well, ensuring a comprehensive win for the Stallions.

Scores in Brief

ALLIED BANK STALLIONS 271-7, 50 overs (Babar Azam 104; Yasir Khan 46, Shan Masood 34, Tayyab Tahir 33) beat ENGRO DOLPHINS 97 all out, 25 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 32, Asif Ali 21; Mehran Mumtaz 3-14, Jahandad Khan 3-18, Abrar Ahmed 2-15, Haris Rauf 2-28) by 174 runs.