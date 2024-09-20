Two sisters electrocuted to death by real brother, accused held

NAWABSHAH - Two sisters were electrocuted to death by their real brother over domestic issues. Police arrested the accused. The incident took place in Muhajir Colony, B-Section police station jurisdiction in Nawabshah. The culprit identified as Kamran Ali killed his two sisters Razia and Aleesha by electrocuting them. Police reached the scene and arrested the murderer of sisters. The bodies were shifted to Peoples Medical Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered against the nabbed culprit and investigations were underway.