Friday, September 20, 2024
UAF, Pak Suzuki Motor ink MoU

September 20, 2024
FAISALABAD   -   The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to work together on cooperative research and development initiatives regarding biogas technology and organic fertilizers, resource exchanges, information transfer and student training to promote innovation, advance research, education, community service and project commercial feasibility. The signing of MoU took place at Agriculture University Campus at Faisalabad, Pakistan in presence of Managing Director Pak Suzuki Hiroshi Kawamura and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan (SI) along with respective teams from both organization. Managing Director Pak Suzuki Hiroshi Kawamura and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan (SI) exchanged their views to work together for socio economic development of people of Pakistan and contribute to achieve Global Environmental Targets by reducing carbon footprint as per vision of Suzuki Motor Corp, Japan.

