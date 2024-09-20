Friday, September 20, 2024
Woman accused gets death penalty in blasphemy case

September 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Special Court of Islamabad on Thursday announced death sentence for a woman accused for uploading  blasphemous material on social media.

Special Court’s Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, however, gave seven years jail term to the accused in another similar case.

Fines of Rs 300,000 and Rs 100,000 were imposed on the accused in the two cases respectively under Section 295c and Section 11 of PECA.

The court said that the accused could appeal to the high court within 30 days.

The same court also sentenced another accused in another case of blasphemy for imprisonment.

