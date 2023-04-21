Share:

KHYBER - In a heartwarming gesture of kindness, 180 deserving families were provided with Ramadan packages in Tarkho Kas, Upper Bara, Tirah Valley district Khyber on Thursday.

The initiative was taken by the Al-Khidmat Foundation, and the well-being activity was graced by several prominent personalities, including District Khyber Manager Said Shah Afridi, Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Bara Khan Wali Afridi, Jamat- e-Islami Youth wing Kamar Khel Chief Tariq Ameen, and Jamat-e-Islami Youth Wing Kamar Khel Chief Tariq Ameen.

The Foundation distributed Ramadan packages to deserving families in Tirah Valley’s Kamar Khel, Bar-Qamber Khel, Sepah, Nakay, Malakdin Khel, and other areas. The package contained essential food items such as flour, pulses, ghee, sugar, and other edible items.

The act of kindness was highly appreciated by the residents, who thanked the organization and lauded its charitable efforts.