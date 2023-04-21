Share:

KARACHI-The court of a judicial magistrate in Malir on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi in a Rs180 million fraud case on submitting Rs10,000 worth of surety bonds, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Ali Zaidi had been produced in the court at 7:15 AM on completion of his three-day physical remand. During the hearing, the court was told by the lawyer for the plaintiff that an out-of-court settlement had been reached between them.

“The plaintiff is outside the country. If the lawyers for the accused have any objection to the settlement, we can withdraw from the compromise. The bail plea will then be heard on merits,” the plaintiff’s lawyer stated.

“No, we have no objection. During the hearing, the plaintiff’s lawyer did not have any arguments to present. “The mention of compromise by the lawyer for the plaintiff was only an excuse. What evidence can they produce in the court when they have got none?” the lawyer for Ali Zaidi maintained.

“Despite three-day remand by the investigation officer, no progress report was submitted to the court,” he added.

“We were sure that we will succeed in getting the bail today,” he stated outside the court after Ali Zaidi was granted bail.