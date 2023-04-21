Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has sent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a letter of PTI’s senior leader Chaudhry Fawad Ahmed, asking him to look into the is­sues raised by the former federal min­ister to uphold the Constitution and strengthen democracy in the country.

Chaudhary Fawad had raised is­sues in his letter to the President, with regard to the legality of the in­terim setups in the two provinces of the country. He had said that the in­terim governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had completed their stipulated period and the Con­stitution did not pro­vide for the continuation /extension of the period fixed for the interim set­up. He had further stated that the caretaker govern­ments were introduced as per Article 224 of the Con­stitution to facilitate the Election Commission of Pa­kistan in holding free, fair, just, and honest elections in accordance with the Constitution and the law. In his letter, President Dr Arif Alvi asked the Prime Minister to examine this matter to ensure the up­holding the Constitution and strengthening of de­mocracy in Pakistan.