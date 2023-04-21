Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­er Ali Amin Gandapur to Sindh police on three-day transit re­mand. Earlier, the police pro­duced Ali Amin Gandapur be­fore ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan. The police submitted that it re­covered weapons during the Zaman Park search operation and the arrested persons had admitted that Ali Amin Gan­dapur provided these weapons to them. The police requested the court to grant physical re­mand of the accused for inves­tigation. However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea. The court, after hearing arguments of parties, reject­ed the request for physical re­mand and sent Ali Amin Gan­dapur to jail on Judicial remand. Meanwhile, a Sindh police team also approached the court for custody of Ali Amin Gandapur in a case. The team filed an ap­plication for transit remand of Ali Amin Gandapur, saying that Shakarpur police had registered a hate speech against him. The police requested the court to hand over the accused for pro­duction before the court con­cerned. At this, the court hand­ed over Ali Amin Gandapur to Sindh police on three-day tran­sit remand for producing before court concerned.