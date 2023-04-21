Share:

The Balochistan government has imposed a ban on aerial firing and display of weapons on the night before Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as moon night, to ensure the safety of citizens.

Provincial Interior Minister Zia Lango issued orders to all deputy commissioners and police officers to enforce the ban strictly.

According to the statement issued by the minister, the purpose of the ban is to prevent any potential loss of human lives due to the reckless practice of aerial firing during celebrations.

He emphasized that the government will take strict action against those who violate the law and indulge in this dangerous activity.

Aerial firing is a serious offense and can turn moments of joy into lifelong sorrow for many families.

The minister urged citizens to refrain from firing weapons during Eid celebrations, as this can cause harm to innocent people and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the festivities.

The ban is part of the government's efforts to promote safety and security during the festive season.

The public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful and safe Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.