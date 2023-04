Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has imposed Section 144 Cr PC with immediate effect in the district to ensure a peaceful environment during Eid-ul-Fitr. According to a notification issued here by the DC office, a ban has been imposed on the display of arms, aerial firing, fireworks, pillion-riding, Shisha Clubs and use of Sound systems for 11 days.