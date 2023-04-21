Share:

Fearing police operation in Zaman Park on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, PTI Chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi wrote a letter to the prime minister, caretaker chief minister of Punjab and others to ensure security of former prime minister.

According to sources, Bushra Bibi has sent a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and others through Advocate Azhar Siddique.

She wrote that there was a fear of an operation by the police in Zaman Park on the occasion of Eid. Despite a decision of a larger bench of high court, a plan has been hatched flouting the order. Operations have been carried out in the past in violation of court order.

She urged the prime minister, caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab and other officials to abide by the court order and refrain from any misadventure.

Bushra Bibi approached the Lahore High Court a day ago seeking security on the occasion of Eid, but the court rejected her plea and slapped a fine of Rs100,000.

It may be recalled that the high courts of Lahore and Islamabad have already issued orders in this regard, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Imran need not worry, he can celebrate Eid without any fear.