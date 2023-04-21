Share:

QUETTA - A sixty (60) days special am­nesty has been granted to all convicted prisoners through approval of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo on Eidul Fitr. According to statement of the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs (Prisons) here on Thursday, Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 special am­nesty applies to all criminals. Except for prisoners serving sentences for heinous crimes such as sabotage, bombings, espionage, anti-state activi­ties, acts of terrorism (as de­fined in the ATA), murder or rape, For unnatural offences, kidnapping, robbery, cases un­der the Foreigners Act 1946, NAB Ordinance 1999 and for offences specified under Chapter-XVI of the Pakistan Penal Code 1876 and for those who have been granted special amnesty individually.