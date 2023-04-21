Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday directed to make the parking lot at Data Darbar Complex operational after it remained closed for the past 13 years. During a meeting held at his office to discuss matters pertaining to the shrine, the CM called for a comprehensive plan to be put in place for the expansion and re­designing of the complex, with a particular em­phasis on improving facilities for visitors. One of the decisions made during the meeting was to create a one-way street from Karbala Gamay Shah Mor to Data Darbar, to alleviate traffic congestion. Furthermore, plans were discussed to construct a safe passage for pedestrians along the footpath leading to the shrine. It was also stated during the meeting that the parking lot will only accommo­date small vehicles, with larger vehicles such as trucks not being allowed. To ensure the safety of parked vehicles, the services of a reliable security company will be hired, and a monitoring system will also be implemented.