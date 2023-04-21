LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday directed to make the parking lot at Data Darbar Complex operational after it remained closed for the past 13 years. During a meeting held at his office to discuss matters pertaining to the shrine, the CM called for a comprehensive plan to be put in place for the expansion and redesigning of the complex, with a particular emphasis on improving facilities for visitors. One of the decisions made during the meeting was to create a one-way street from Karbala Gamay Shah Mor to Data Darbar, to alleviate traffic congestion. Furthermore, plans were discussed to construct a safe passage for pedestrians along the footpath leading to the shrine. It was also stated during the meeting that the parking lot will only accommodate small vehicles, with larger vehicles such as trucks not being allowed. To ensure the safety of parked vehicles, the services of a reliable security company will be hired, and a monitoring system will also be implemented.
Our Staff Reporter
April 21, 2023
