KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has granted special remission to all the convicted prisoners languishing in the Prisons of Sindh Province on the eve of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chief Minister through a summary floated by the Home Department granted special remission to all the convicted prisoners languishing in the Prisons of the Province on the eve of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr for 120 days, except the condemned prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, and terrorist activities and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946. In this regard, the home department would issue a notification.

Meanwhile, New Consul General of China in Karachi Mr Yang Yundong called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Thursday. The Chief Minister welcoming the new consul general of China in Karachi said that the friendship between the two countries was founded by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Since the brotherly relationship between the two countries has gone on strengthened with the passage of time.

Mr Shah told the new council general to consider Sindh as his second home. He added that the provincial government and the people of the province value brotherly relationships with the Chinese. The visiting consul general thanked the chief minister for his support and cooperation.