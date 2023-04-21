Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Com­missioner Muham­mad Ali Randhawa on Thursday reviewed municipal and security arrangements regard­ing Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to official sources here, the com­missioner directed the authorities to ensure proper cleanliness of city during Eid-ul-Fitr besides canceling the holidays of necessary field staff. He also di­rected a crackdown against bus owners charging extra fares from passengers.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed all assistant commission­ers to visit bus stops and make sure proper display of government fares.