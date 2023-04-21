LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday reviewed municipal and security arrangements regarding Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to official sources here, the commissioner directed the authorities to ensure proper cleanliness of city during Eid-ul-Fitr besides canceling the holidays of necessary field staff. He also directed a crackdown against bus owners charging extra fares from passengers.
Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed all assistant commissioners to visit bus stops and make sure proper display of government fares.