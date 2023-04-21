Share:

Pakistan is currently facing a severe food crisis, with the country being forced to import basic food items due to a shortage of supplies. Unfortunately, this has resulted in a surge in food prices, making it difficult for low-income groups to access essential food items. In fact, food prices have increased by nearly 42% in urban areas and 47% in rural areas in the last month alone. This has worsened the living conditions of those who were already struggling to make ends meet.

In a highly inflationary environment, with the cost of food rising on a daily basis due to steep currency depreciation and a hike in indirect taxes, it is the responsibility of both the provincial and federal governments to ensure that the people, especially the poor and vulnerable, have access to basic and essential foods. Artificial shortages, created by unscrupulous elements, cannot be allowed to further curtail access to food. If left unchecked, it could lead to severe hunger and even death for a large portion of the population. It is crucial that the government takes immediate action to address this crisis.

The import of food items must be facilitated, and the distribution system should be made more efficient and transparent. This will not only ensure that people have access to food, but it will also bring down prices, making it easier for low-income groups to afford basic necessities. Moreover, the government should also focus on developing a sustainable agriculture sector to ensure food security in the long term. This can be achieved by investing in research and development, improving irrigation facilities, and providing incentives to farmers to adopt modern techniques.

Ultimately, the food crisis in Pakistan is a grave issue that requires urgent attention from the government. The situation demands immediate action to ensure that the people, especially the poor and vulnerable, have access to basic and essential foods. Failure to do so can have dire consequences, exposing a large portion of the population to severe hunger.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Shaheed Benazirabad.