HAVANA-Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel clinched a second five-year term Thursday in a parliamentary vote for which he was the sole candidate in a country where political opposition is illegal. Diaz-Canel’s bid was confirmed with 459 of the 462 legislators present in the Communist Party of Cuba-aligned National Assembly voting for his reelection, its president Esteban Lazo announced in the chamber. “Taking into account the announced results, I declare lawmaker Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez the elected president of the Republic,” said Lazo.