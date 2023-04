Share:

QUITO-The death toll from a March 26 landslide in central Ecuador’s Chimborazo province rose to 43, the Attorney General’s Office said Thursday. The agency said on social media that it had “ordered the removal of 4 (more) bodies from the landslide in #Alausi,” a rural district in the country’s Andean region. “As of today, 43 people have died in the natural disaster,” it added.

Heavy rains sparked a massive nighttime landslide that buried buildings and streets.