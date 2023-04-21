Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted a deadline extension until 12:00 a.m. on April 20, 2023, for the submission of party tickets and the allotment of symbols to candidates who will be contesting in the General Elec­tions for the Provincial Assembly of Pun­jab. This move is intended to facilitate the smooth conduct of the upcoming elections and provide candidates with additional time to fulfill the required formalities. The Election Commission has informed the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) and all Returning Officers (ROs) that the deadline exten­sion until 12:00 a.m. on April 20, 2023, for the submission of party tickets and allotment of symbols to contesting can­didates for the General Elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab. It is im­perative that political parties ensure the timely delivery of party tickets to their candidates, and that candidates obtain their allotted symbols from the ROs by the end of the day as per the revised schedule. This measure will enable the smooth and efficient conduct of the up­coming elections.