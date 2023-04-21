Share:

Chitral - Al-Khidmat Foundation organized an Eid gift distribution ceremony at the Aghosh Hostel for orphan students in Chitral. The ceremony aimed to ensure that these children can also celebrate Eid with joy and happiness like other children.

47 orphan students residing in Aghosh-ul-Khidmat were given new clothes, shoes, and cash as part of the Eid gifts. The Islamic Circle of Japan sent these gifts for the orphans. The Aghosh administration is taking care of these children and providing them with modern education, food, and free accommodation. The aim is to ensure that these orphans do not feel inferior or suffer from the status complex. They are called “brave children” to ensure they do not feel inferior.

The Al-Khidmat Foundation district president, Abdul Haq, distributed Eid gifts among these orphans. He explained that the foundation is taking care of 47 orphans residing in Aghosh Hostel and 53 children under the family support program. Abdul Haq said that the Eid gifts were distributed so that these children could celebrate their Eid happily.

The administrator of Al-Khidmat Aghosh mentioned that in addition to providing quality education, the foundation is providing free food, training, and care to these children. This approach aims to ensure that they grow up to become useful citizens and play their role in serving the country and the nation. He explained that Eid gifts were distributed to these children so that they could celebrate their Eid happily.

Some students who are studying in the 6th and 7th grades and staying in Aghosh-Al-Khidmat expressed their happiness after receiving new clothes, shoes, and Eid (money).