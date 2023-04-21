Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Thurs­day evening announced that the Shawwal cres­cent was not sighted in any nook and cran­ny of country therefore the Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday.

Addressing the press conference after hold­ing a conclusive meet­ing along with other members of the com­mittee here in the premises of Ministry of Religious Affairs and In­terfaith Harmony, the chairman said the first of Shawwal 1444 AH would fall on Sat­urday, April 22, as the committee did not re­ceive any solid tes­timony of crescent sighting from any parts of the country.

However, the Zonal and District Ru­et-e-Hilal Committees held their meetings at their respective head­quarters across the country. Ac­cording to astronomical param­eters, there was ‘no chance’ of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1444 AH on the evening of April 20, 2023 i.e. on 29th of Ramazan, 1444 AH said the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s report issued earlier