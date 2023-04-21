Share:

SARGODHA - The divisional environmental committee meeting was held on Thursday under the chairman­ship of Commissioner Muham­mad Ajmal Bhatti at his office. The meeting approved issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for establishment of 31 poultry sheds and 19 petrol pumps. The appli­cation submitted for issuance of NOCs included 31 from Sargodha district, 11 from Mianwali and eight from Khushab district. Mean­while, the commissioner distrib­uted NOC certificates among own­ers of 45 petrol pumps and poultry sheds, approved in the previous meeting. The divisional environ­mental committee approved issu­ance of NOCs for a total of 94 petrol pumps and poultry cases within a week. Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the assis­tant director environment to en­sure paperwork to dispose of the pending cases at the earliest. ACG Hafiz Abdul Manan, University of Sargodha expert Dr Muhammad Sarwar and Assistant Director En­vironment Engineer Rehmatullah participated in the meeting