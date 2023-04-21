Share:

ISLAMABAD - The delegation of the Europe­an Union (EU) to Pakistan has launched a call for proposals worth 1,700,000 EUR to en­able civil society organizations (CSOs) to promote and protect human rights and fundamen­tal freedoms in Pakistan.

As human rights and democ­racy are essential values of the EU, promoting and protecting them remains a key priority of its external action. These val­ues are critical for achieving sustainable development and building inclusive, open, and resilient societies, the EU an­nounced yesterday. The new call for proposals focuses on strengthening the capacities of CSOs and media in exercising fundamental freedoms, pro­tecting and supporting journal­ists, bloggers, and other media workers. Furthermore, the ini­tiative will support civil society advocates to advocate for Hu­man Rights and Democracy in the regulation and use of new technologies. Through this call for proposals, the EU aims to build the capacity of CSOs and media in Pakistan to create an environment conducive to the protection and promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The EU delegation encourages eligible organisa­tions to submit their project proposals by May 22, 2023, at 3 PM (Islamabad date and time). For detailed guidelines on the call for proposals and applica­tion submissions, please visit the following webpage also provided on the website of the EU delegation to Pakistan.