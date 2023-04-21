Share:

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a suspect sought in a murder case from the Jinnah International Airport Karachi. According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspect, identified as Wasim, was trying to flee abroad from Karachi airport. During the immigration process, his name was found on the blacklist, FIA spokesperson said.

The FIA has shifted the passenger to anti-human trafficking cell. The relevant police station has contacted the FIA for custody of the suspect.