ISLAMABAD - The Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Hassan Butt, following the orders of apex court and Dr Shohaib Suddle Commission, has ordered the subordinates for initiating action against encroachers/ illegal ooccupants of properties lying with Evacuee Trust Property Board and govt of Pakistan all over the country, informed FIA HQ spokesman on Thursday. These properties were illegally occupied by encroachers and land gabbers over the last few decades. This situation was damaging the image of the country as the property is a trust for religious minorities, he added. A campaign was launched by FIA under the command of Basharat M. Shahzad, Additional Director General FIA Anti-Corruption Wing and Saqib Sultan Director ACW with the purpose to retrieve illegally occupied ETPB properties and recovery of outstanding dues from ETPB defaulters. The wing coordinated with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Dr Shoaib Suddle Commission, constituted by SCP in ETPB properties (OMC) and other stakeholders in the light of the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. FIA executed its assigned duty efficiently and achieved commendable results in retrieval of properties/ recovery of dues which is unprecedented in 47 years history of FIA. During this campaign, FIA successfully retrieved 3574 Acre, 05 Kanal and 08 Marlas of Urban/ Agriculture Property with an estimated worth PKR 24929.193 million (25 billion Appx.) and handed over to ETPB. Similarly, outstanding rent/ dues of PKR 703.202 million has also been recovered by FIA from the defaulters of ETPB properties and has been deposited in national exchequer. Dr. Shoaib Suddle Commission has appreciated the efforts of FIA and especially of the officers who have been instrumental in retrieval and recovery of identified ETPB land and outstanding amounts and further recommended that these officers should be nominated for Pakistan Civil Awards for rendering invaluable services to the country and contributing to its economic growth and image.
