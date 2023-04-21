Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Director General (DG) Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) Mohsin Hassan Butt, following the orders of apex court and Dr Shohaib Suddle Com­mission, has ordered the subordinates for initiating action against encroach­ers/ illegal ooccupants of properties lying with Evacuee Trust Property Board and govt of Paki­stan all over the country, informed FIA HQ spokes­man on Thursday. These properties were illegally occupied by encroachers and land gabbers over the last few decades. This situation was damaging the image of the country as the property is a trust for religious minorities, he added. A campaign was launched by FIA under the command of Basharat M. Shahzad, Additional Direc­tor General FIA Anti-Cor­ruption Wing and Saqib Sultan Director ACW with the purpose to retrieve illegally occupied ETPB properties and recovery of outstanding dues from ETPB defaulters. The wing coordinated with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Dr Shoaib Suddle Commission, constituted by SCP in ETPB properties (OMC) and other stake­holders in the light of the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. FIA ex­ecuted its assigned duty efficiently and achieved commendable results in retrieval of properties/ recovery of dues which is unprecedented in 47 years history of FIA. Dur­ing this campaign, FIA successfully retrieved 3574 Acre, 05 Kanal and 08 Marlas of Urban/ Ag­riculture Property with an estimated worth PKR 24929.193 million (25 billion Appx.) and handed over to ETPB. Similarly, outstanding rent/ dues of PKR 703.202 million has also been recovered by FIA from the default­ers of ETPB properties and has been deposited in national exchequer. Dr. Shoaib Suddle Com­mission has appreciated the efforts of FIA and especially of the officers who have been instru­mental in retrieval and recovery of identified ETPB land and outstand­ing amounts and fur­ther recommended that these officers should be nominated for Pakistan Civil Awards for render­ing invaluable services to the country and con­tributing to its economic growth and image.