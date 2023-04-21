Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) constituted on Friday five benches in preparation for the cases to be heard after the Eid holidays.

From April 26 to April 28, the Chief Justice appointed five regular and one special benches. Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar were members of the special bench, which is presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The petitions to hold general elections concurrently across the nation will be heard on April 27 by a three-member special bench presided over by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear the petition in connection with attack on Bhong Mandir in Rahim Yar Khan on April 27.