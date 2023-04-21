Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari felicitated on Friday the nation on Eidul Fitr, saying that this Eid should be celebrated with the determination of ending the polarisation of society.

In his statement issued on the occasion of Eid, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, I congratulate the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on Eidul Fitr. May it prove to be a source of brotherhood and prosperity. We all must uphold this constitution, which faithfully represents the country".

Vowing to make the country a cradle of harmony, tolerance, and equality, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the final victory of the 1973 Constitution is the inscription on the wall. On Eid we will also remember our martyrs. We express our solidarity with the families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country".

"We will continue to raise our voice in support of the oppressed Kashmiris," he maintained.

He urged the public to not forget to include the poor and needy in the joy of Eid.