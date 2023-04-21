Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisa­tion’s FMs meeting in India next month, the foreign ministry an­nounced yesterday.

The SCO is a region­al political and security bloc whose members in­clude Russia, China, India and Pakistan. The two-day gathering will begin on May 4 in the western coastal state of Goa.

Speaking at a week­ly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokes­person Mumtaz Zah­rah Baloch said Bilaw­al will be attending the SCO meeting at the in­vitation of his Indian counterpart, S Jaishan­kar. “Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the im­portance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priori­ties,” Baloch said.

She added: “Pakistan continues to partici­pate in SCO meetings in keeping with our long­standing commitment to SCO.”

The FM, she said, had also attended the last meeting of the Coun­cil of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent.

Bilawal’s India vis­it will be the first by a Pakistani FM in near­ly 12 years. In 2011, the then-top Paki­stani diplomat, Hina Rabbani Khar, now Bilawal’s deputy in the foreign ministry, had visited India.

coun­tries worsened since India’s Hin­du nationalist government head­ed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped the partial auton­omy of occupied Kashmir.

Baloch said Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Reh­man represented Pakistan at the 4th SCO Meeting of Heads of Min­istries on Environmental Protec­tion. The meeting was held in on­line format in New Delhi on 18th April 2023.

“Yesterday, Director of the Na­tional Disaster Management Au­thority virtually attended the SCO Expert Meeting of Heads of Agen­cies for Prevention and Elimi­nation of Emergency Situations while today, Muhammad Idrees Mahsud, Member Disaster Risk Reduction, is virtually participat­ing in the SCO Meeting of Heads of Agencies for Prevention and Elim­ination of Emergency Situations,” she mentioned.

About Bilawal’s schedule, she said, “When decisions are taken, we will make formal announcements. Now that this decision has been taken we will be making prepara­tions for the visit. In coming days as decisions are taken, we will be making further announcements. The upcoming visit of the foreign minister is not a bilateral visit but a visit in SCO context.” To a ques­tion, Baloch said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the crown jewel of Pakistan-China eco­nomic collaboration.

“It is an important project to which both Pakistan and China are fully committed. We believe that CPEC has provided enormous benefits to the people of Pakistan. The energy projects that have come online as a result of Chi­nese investments under the CPEC framework demonstrate their im­portance for Pakistan’s econo­my and development,” she add­ed. Similarly, she said, the people of Pakistan were already benefit­ing from the road infrastructure and the motorway projects de­veloped under CPEC. “The devel­opment of Gwadar Port is also a major achievement of CPEC. We believe that all these projects are contributing and have the poten­tial to further contribute to Paki­stan’s development and prosperi­ty,” the spokesperson said.

She said Pakistan’s Head of Mis­sion in Afghanistan, Ambassador Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani has returned to Kabul and resumed his responsibilities.

“This was made possible af­ter close consultation with the Afghan interim government. In his telephonic conversation with Acting Afghan Minister for For­eign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi on 15th of April, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reit­erated the necessity and respon­sibility of the Afghan interim gov­ernment towards the safety and security of our diplomatic mis­sions and personnel in Afghani­stan,” she maintained.

To a question, she said: “We continue to follow the worrying developments in Sudan and are closely monitoring the safety and security of the Pakistani commu­nity there. Our Embassy in Su­dan remains in close and constant contact with our community and will continue to facilitate them.”

On Kashmir, she said, as month of Ramazan comes to an end, “we must remember our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIO­JK). Even during this holy month, the occupation authorities have continued to impose curbs and restrictions on the freedom of religion.” On Afghanistan, she said, Pakistan and Afghanistan were neighbours and “it is im­portant for both countries to have good cordial relations and engage in continuous robust di­alogue on all issues.