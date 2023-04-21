Share:

Former member of Senate and well-known political figure, Anwar Baig, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of public service and political activism. The news of his death was confirmed by family sources on Friday.

Anwar Baig was an influential personality in Pakistan's political landscape, having served as a member of both the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during his career.

He was also the Chairman of Benazir Income Support Program during the PPP's reign.

Anwar Baig's funeral prayer will be offered tomorrow on Eid after Zuhr prayer at H-8 cemetery, according to family sources.

The news of his death has shocked the political community and tributes are pouring in for the late politician.

Anwar Baig's passing is a great loss to Pakistan's political community, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.