PESHAWAR - The district administration of Mansehra has announced the closure of the main Kaghan Naran Road for all traffic due to a glacier eruption near Kaghan. The eruption has posed a threat to the safety of tourists trav­eling to the area during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The district authorities have advised all tourists to avoid traveling to Naran/Kaghan until further no­tice. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, Rescue 1122, Police, and Kaghan De­velopment Authority are work­ing on a priority basis to en­sure the safety of tourists in the area. Furthermore, the dis­trict administration has issued instructions to all relevant de­partments to deal with the emergency situation. In case of any emergency, tourists can contact the tourist helpline at 1422 for assistance. The district control rooms in Mansehra and Balakot can also be contacted for any kind of information or emergency. The numbers for the Deputy Commissioner Con­trol Room Mansehra, District Police Control Room Manseh­ra, and Assistant Commission­er Balakot Control Room are 0997920174, 0997920110, and 0997501008, respectively.