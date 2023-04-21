ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the government not to ‘harass’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan during Eid holidays.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Imran Khan through his counsels Faisal Fareed and Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari and cited Secretary Interior, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police and Director General (FIA) as respondents. Khan moved the petition apprehending that the federal government is planning a surreptitious operation to arrest him during Eid and sought court’s direction to IGP Islamabad to provide all information regarding any and all secret FIRs registered against him. Through the instant petition, the petitioner also sought direction to the respondents to provide information regarding the pending cases/FIRs against him.
During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner contended that a number of cases are pending and some of them perhaps are not in the knowledge of the petitioner. He further contended that in order to avail appropriate remedy under the law, it is only just and proper that information be provided to the petitioner. After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued the notices to the respondents and directed them to submit their response till April 27.
The bench noted in the order, “Meanwhile, the petitioner shall not be harassed and the respondents shall act in accordance with law.”
In the beginning of hearing, Khan’s counsel informed the court that the party leadership is afraid that the government will conduct another operation in Zaman Park during the five holidays of Eid. Justice Aamer said that he can seek the details of the cases but how can he give a blank order? Later, he directed the government not to harass Khan during the Eid holidays and issued notices to the federation, the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking details of cases against Imran. Khan stated in the petition that since after the regime change, the petitioner has been a constant target of the respondents on behest of the incumbent PDM government and he has been subjected to illegal and unlawful treatment by the respondents. He pleaded that after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies by the interim governments of Punjab and KP, the situation deteriorated drastically and the petitioner was being nominated in criminal cases almost on a daily basis.