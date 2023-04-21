Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was accused of granting tickets to alleged members of the land grabbing mafia in Sargodha.

In a controversial move, Imran Khan granted political favors to the family of Aamir Cheema, a man who publicly called himself a land grabbing mafia during Imran Khan's regime.

Faisal Cheema, the cousin of Aamir Cheema, who refused to give a vote of confidence to former Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, was granted a PTI ticket.

This caused an uproar among the party's ideological workers in the constituency, who expressed their opposition to the occupation mafia.

A video of former Member National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Cheema calling himself a grab mafia on social media went viral, causing widespread outrage.

In the video, he admits that he was a big grab mafia and that Imran Khan knows about it. He also challenges anyone to do something about it.

After Faisal Cheema was issued the PTI ticket, the party's ideological workers in the constituency expressed their displeasure with the decision.

The workers have announced their opposition to the occupation mafia and have demanded an explanation from the party leadership.

It should be noted that former PTI MPA Faisal Cheema was absent during the motion of confidence of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly.

The party had issued a show cause notice to Faisal Cheema for deviating from the party policy despite clear instructions from the PTI as a parliamentary member.